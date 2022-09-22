News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Voluntary organisations and charities urged to apply for grant

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:18 AM September 22, 2022
Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Charlie Ridler

Voluntary and charitable organisations in Uttlesford can apply for funding to help with the costs of providing essential services.

Uttlesford District Council's Voluntary Sector Provider Contribution scheme, which last year handed out £310,000 in funding, is open for new applications for 2023/2024.

The scheme is open to registered charities and organisations providing vital services to the local community, and carrying out work which fits with the council's corporate plan priorities.

Organisations which have received funding in the past include Citizens Advice, Uttlesford Community Travel, Volunteer Uttlesford and Home-Start Essex.

The grant is for revenue expenditure only and cannot be used towards capital projects such as building refurbishment. 

The deadline to apply is midday on Friday, October 28. To apply go to www.uttlesford.gov.uk/voluntary-sector-provider-grant-scheme.

