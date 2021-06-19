Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM June 19, 2021

Guests joined Councillor Arthur Coote, chair of Uttlesford District Council, to celebrate restoration work being completed at Walden Castle - Credit: Saffron Photo

Nearly £1m has been pumped into restoring Walden Castle, which has opened to visitors for the first time in years.

Restoration work on the historic Grade I listed attraction has been taking place for eight years.

The flint-rubble walls of the castle keep have been stabilised, and a soft capping has been introduced to help protect the walls from the weather.

New gates have been installed and a new floor finish has been laid within the ruins of the keep.

A new lighting system has also been installed to highlights the castle’s prominent position on the skyline.

The work was paid for through grant funding of £410,000 from Historic England and Uttlesford District Council provided funding of almost £450,000.





Trudi Hughes, Heritage at Risk Surveyor at Historic England said: “It has been a real privilege to be involved in this project which has resulted in the repair and repurposing of Walden Castle to conserve important early medieval fabric and to allow safe access to the interior of the keep. It is a much-cherished part of the Walden skyline.

“Part of the work has included updating the archaeological record which enhances our understanding of what it is, what happened, why and when.”

Cllr Alex Armstrong, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for Sports, Leisure, Educations and the Arts, said: “The castle is an important part of the town’s history and the consolidation works to secure the physical structure of the castle, as well as the works to improve the look and feel of the grounds, fulfils a longer-term vision to turn the site into a more prominent tourist attraction and asset for the community.

“We encourage residents and visitors to appreciate and make use of it. The castle will also be available for people to hire out as an events space.”

Ed Morton of The Morton Partnership provided conservation structural engineering advice for the repair of Walden Castle.

Bakers of Danbury undertook the conservation work. Adrian Ward said: “We are delighted, after many years of hard work by our dedicated and experienced craftsmen, to have finally completed the extensive conservation works to the ancient walls."

Artist Roger Massey-Ryan's reconstruction of the early medieval town of Saffron Walden. The viewer is hovering above Myddleton Place looking eastwards to the church and castle. Due to the nature of the archaeological evidence, much of the detail in this drawing is speculative and has been simplified to give an impression of the early town. - Credit: Image copyright Essex County Council, Artist - Roger Massey-Ryan

Aerial photograph of Walden Castle showing restoration work in progress. - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Walden Castle aerial photograph showing restoration work in progress - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Walden Castle - restoration work in progress - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Walden Castle - restoration work in progress - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Restored Walden Castle, Castle Hill, Saffron Walden, Essex. Interior view from south east. Image copyright Pat Payne/Historic England - Credit: Pat Payne/Historic England

The Bakers of Danbury Heritage Ltd team preparing soft capping for the top of Walden Castle. Image copyright Bakers of Danbury - Credit: Bakers of Danbury



