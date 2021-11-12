News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Construction traffic fears for Saffron Walden amid Essex prisons plan

Will Durrant

Published: 3:23 PM November 12, 2021
A sign in Finchingfield, Essex for Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Braintree

Access to the site, between Finchingfield and Wethersfield, would be via the B1053, the Ministry of Justice has said. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden and Radwinter residents should be "concerned" about a prisons proposal in Essex, a parish councillor has said.

Wethersfield Parish Council met on Wednesday, November 10 to debate a government proposal to build two new prisons near the parish.

The Ministry of Justice scheme would be big enough to house 3,430 inmates on a former airbase, a draft plan suggests.

Parish councillor John Barker raised concerns that towns and villages such as Saffron Walden could face disruption during the construction process, if plans proceed.

Cllr Barker said: "There is a tremendous opportunity to mobilise parish councils further afield.

"If you are from Radwinter or Saffron Walden, you should be concerned."

The MoJ report notes that construction traffic would reach the site using the B1053 Saffron Walden to Braintree road.

It adds that the nearest motorway access is via junction 9a of the M11 at Stump Cross.

