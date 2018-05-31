Local group to collect Christmas trees for charity

A local group announced they will be collecting Christmas trees in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages on Saturday, January 4.

Ashdon and Saffron Walden Young Farmers will once again be holding their annual Christmas Tree collection after last year's success.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Last year we managed to collect over 400 trees, raising £2,800 for Mind in West Essex.

"This year we will be collecting to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

"A suggested donation of £5 per tree is asked. If you would like your tree collected, please contact Lydia on 07725672350 by Friday, January 3. Thank you again for your support."

Ashdon and Saffron Walden Young Farmers has a wide range of members from non-farming backgrounds based in places such as Haverhill, Cambridge, Thaxted and even Hertfordshire. They regularly hold social events.

If you would like to get involved, join the Facebook group Ashdon and Saffron Walden YFC.