Published: 7:00 AM January 6, 2021

Transport will be the topic next discussed as part of the initial Uttlesford Local Plan consultation series next week.

The meeting on Wednesday, January 13 from 7pm, will be introduced by Andrew Summers, Strategic Director at Transport East, and chaired by Angela Dixon of Saffron Hall.

Community Stakeholder Forum members, made up of independent community representatives with particular interests, will discuss how transport priorities can be delivered through the planning process.

This will be the fourth key topic discussed as part of the nine-topic local plan consultation series following ‘Where you live’, ‘Character and Heritage’ and ‘Climate Change’.

The feedback from these ‘mini’ consultations will help inform the work in preparing a first draft of the new Local Plan.

There will then be further consultation and opportunity for people to comment on the plan before it is submitted to government for inspection in late 2023.

Visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan for more details.