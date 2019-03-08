Advanced search

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

PUBLISHED: 07:55 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 12 November 2019

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

A Saffron Walden pub has won acclaim for the condition of its toilets.

Gents toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.Gents toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The Temeraire, a Wetherspoon pub on High Street, was awarded a platinum rating at the Loo of the Year Awards 2019.

Jason, The Temeraire manager, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The awards are judged by inspectors, who make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the UK. The toilets are judged based on various critera, including maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and overall management.

Mike Bone, the Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director, said: "The toilets at The Temeraire have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well-maintained."

Toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond, with unacceptable ones not graded.

