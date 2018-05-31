Local shop raised hundreds from Christmas Cake

Paul Lewis, Angela Reed café manager and Amy Grantham, winner of the cake raffle. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A shop in Saffron Walden raised hundreds of pounds for a charity due to a Christmas cake raffle.

Angela Reed, a shop in the centre of Saffron Walden, managed to raise £500 for Cancer Research UK as a result of the raffle.

The cake, which was made by Alison Reed, is made annually for the festive period. Profits from Christmas sales at the local shop have been donated to the cancer-fighting organisation.

David Reed, staff member at Angela Reed, said: "Every year we choose a different charity to fundraise for.

"Cancer Research was a charity particularly close to our hearts last year, and so we are delighted that we were able to raise such a fantastic amount from the Christmas cake raffle. We would like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets and helped us raise much needed money to fund life-saving research."