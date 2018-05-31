Advanced search

Local shop raised hundreds from Christmas Cake

PUBLISHED: 08:28 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 08 January 2020

Paul Lewis, Angela Reed café manager and Amy Grantham, winner of the cake raffle. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Paul Lewis, Angela Reed café manager and Amy Grantham, winner of the cake raffle. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

A shop in Saffron Walden raised hundreds of pounds for a charity due to a Christmas cake raffle.

Angela Reed, a shop in the centre of Saffron Walden, managed to raise £500 for Cancer Research UK as a result of the raffle.

The cake, which was made by Alison Reed, is made annually for the festive period. Profits from Christmas sales at the local shop have been donated to the cancer-fighting organisation.

David Reed, staff member at Angela Reed, said: "Every year we choose a different charity to fundraise for.

"Cancer Research was a charity particularly close to our hearts last year, and so we are delighted that we were able to raise such a fantastic amount from the Christmas cake raffle. We would like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets and helped us raise much needed money to fund life-saving research."

Most Read

Toddler trapped in mum’s car released by fire services

Saffron Walden Fire Station

Musicians wanted to play at bookshop

The event will take place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Arson attack on New Year’s Eve ‘targetted litter bins’

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Fight to save Homebase continues as local shares frustration

Homebase staff campaigning on site against closure. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Toddler trapped in mum’s car released by fire services

Saffron Walden Fire Station

Musicians wanted to play at bookshop

The event will take place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Arson attack on New Year’s Eve ‘targetted litter bins’

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Fight to save Homebase continues as local shares frustration

Homebase staff campaigning on site against closure. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Councillor accuses leader of ‘dictatorship’

L-R: Councillor Christian Criscione and Cllr John Lodge. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Fight to save Homebase continues as local shares frustration

Homebase staff campaigning on site against closure. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Local shop raised hundreds from Christmas Cake

Paul Lewis, Angela Reed café manager and Amy Grantham, winner of the cake raffle. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Thousands raised from Christmas tree collection

Photo: ARCHANT

Council’s street lights on during New Year celebrations

Essex County Council decided to keep street lights on throughout the Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve nights due to an expected increase in social nights.
Drive 24