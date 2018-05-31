Local supermarket steps up support for NHS staff

Waitrose, Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Photo. SaffronPhoto 2016

Waitrose in Saffron Walden is joining the supermarket’s national partnership to support key NHS staff.

Waitrose has stepped up its support for NHS staff on the frontline against Covid-19.

The local supermarket is part of the John Lewis partnership, which, together with the British Medical Association (BMA), the trade union for UK doctors, will contribute to 60,000 donated items delivered to public healthcare workers.

‘Care packages’ with essential items will be delivered to critical care and intensive care units, acute hospital trusts, Nightingale hospitals and major hospitals across Great Britain.

The supplies will include deodorants, shaving foams, hand creams, antibacterial hand gel and lip balms, as well as snack food, tea, coffee and socks. The boxes also contain a wellbeing leaflet with information about a 24/7 counselling service.

Sharon White, partner and chairman of the John Lewis partnership, said: “The John Lewis Partnership salutes the courage and humanity of every NHS worker fighting this awful virus.

“We are exceptionally lucky to have an amazing health service open to all.”

Waitrose is already making shopping easier for NHS staff by setting aside a certain number of products for them upon every delivery.

NHS staff is also currently being given priority checkout service in the Hill Street supermarket.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, British Medical Association chair of council, said: “When so many healthcare staff are putting in hour after hour to look after so many very sick patients, a deed, such as this, to show how much they are appreciated, can make all the difference: supplying healthcare staff with essentials they may otherwise have difficulty getting hold of because of the long hours they are working, is truly welcome.”

Matthew Trainer, deputy CEO at the NHS Nightingale London, added he is grateful for the support received from the John Lewis partnership, which allowed a new wellbeing space to be created in the hospital for medical staff to unwind.

“This is a fantastic example of people and companies coming together to help NHS staff as they respond to the greatest public health challenge in over a century – but every member of the public can play their part too, in particular by staying home to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.”