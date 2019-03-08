'Climate fightback' will see hundreds of trees planted across the area

Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change (SWACC) is calling for people across the town to join them in planting hundreds of new trees this autumn.

Climate activists and SWACC members Melanie Hughes and Louise Yellowlees, who attended the Saffron Walden climate strike last month, are encouraging their communities to engage in planting trees throughout November.

Louise is currently organising the first SWACC hedge and tree planting event, in collaboration with Saffron Walden Town Council, and is looking for volunteers who want to help.

Thousands of hedge and tree saplings have been ordered by the local authorities, with the event likely to take place on November 30.

She said: This has been organised by the town council and is part of the Woodland Trust's 'Big Climate Fightback' campaign to plant millions of trees nationally. SWACC are ready to support the council by spreading the word and gathering lots of volunteers to plant on the day."

Melanie, who also has her own group of parents and children in Clavering willing to engage in planting, said: "I'm speaking to local land owners. My father is a farmer, so we have contacts and we would be looking to plant locally.

"Although the climate issue is big, we can each individually make a difference. Tree planting is not something that requires you to be a horticulturist. Everyone can help do their bit with the carbon emission problem if they want to."

She added November would be the perfect time of the year to be planting conkers, acorns and helicopter seeds. These trees are "pretty easy" to grow in pots at home, according to Melanie.

"This is a wonderful project to engage young children right through to older generations in a fun activity, whilst learning the beauty and value of the natural world.

"Tree planting is vitally important, particularly at this current time of climate 'crisis', and is seen by scientists as by far the biggest and cheapest way to tackle carbon emissions," Melanie said.

For the latest updates on the tree planting event, search for SWACC on Facebook.