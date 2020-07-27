Advanced search

Newly appointed managing director at London Stansted Airport says there will be further challenges ahead

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 July 2020

Steve Griffiths has been appointed Managing Director of London Stansted Airport. Picture: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport, part of MAG (Manchester Airports Group)

Steve Griffiths, currently London Stansted Airport’s Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the role of managing director.

Steve will be responsible for the day-to-day airport operations, including security, airfield operations, passenger experience, terminal operations and asset maintenance.

He joined the company from Transport for London in October 2018.

Ken O’Toole, Stansted’s Chief Executive Officer who has led the airport since August 2017, will become Chief Development Officer for the airport’s owner, Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

He will assume responsibility for the group’s corporate and business strategies and development, including aviation, retail and property.

Steve Griffiths said: “After almost two years at London Stansted I’ve seen first-hand the incredible dedication of our teams in delivering a rapid development of our airline route network and investment in our passenger facilities and services.

“Never has this hard work and commitment been more important than over the last few months as the airport responds to the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19. The focus the whole operation has shown on making it as safe as possible for our passengers is what makes Stansted such a special place to work.

“There will be further challenges ahead, but I am excited to be leading our dedicated teams as we look to the future.

“As we welcome more passengers to the airport this summer, I am determined and excited by this opportunity to lead the recovery and ensure we continue to deliver the best possible airport experience at London Stansted.”

