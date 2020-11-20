Advanced search

Stansted Airport temporarily closed terminal at night

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2020

London Stansteds terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansteds terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted airport

Stansted Airport has temporarily closed the passenger terminal at night.

The closure has already started and runs until December 2 between 5pm at 5am. It has been put in place in response to the current lockdown and government ban on international travel.

They said passenger numbers have dropped to less than a fifth of standard figures.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said: “We’ve seen passenger numbers drop by 84 percent over recent months, and with a total ban on non-work related travel now in place, we expect figures for November to be significantly worse still.

“We’ve scaled back the terminal’s hours of operation as we did at the start of the pandemic.

“The terminal will remain open during the day between 5am and 5pm, with a reduced number of flights operating.

“The runway will stay operational throughout so it can continue handling cargo flights.

“These changes are only temporary and when the lockdown ends and people start travelling again, the terminal will return to its normal opening hours.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Stansted Airport temporarily closed terminal at night

London Stansteds terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Changes set to come in for who deals with the county’s waste

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Four Saffron Walden women set up Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank

Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank.

Appeal to demolish Homebase and build a care home is rejected

Archive, pre Covid image: Homebase staff had campaigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related

Essex Police are not treating an incident inside the Hampton Hotel at Stansted Airport as terror-related Picture: GOOGLE MAPS