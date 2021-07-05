Published: 5:15 PM July 5, 2021

Flypop has set up its headquarters on the Stansted Airport site, while Play is already running flights to Iceland - Credit: flypop/PLAY

Two new airlines are launching flights from Stansted Airport.

The airlines - Play and Flypop - are launching new routes from the Essex airport to Iceland and India.

While Play has already launched flights from Stansted to Reykjavik, Flypop has set up its headquarters on the airport site and will use Stansted as its UK 'hub' when travel to South Asia is deemed Covid-safe.

Stansted Airport's managing director Steve Griffiths said he wanted to support the airlines in their endeavours: "We welcome the decision by Flypop to select London Stansted as its first UK base.

"We look forward to working with the airline as it develops its route network plans in advance of the safe return of travel between the UK and India at the appropriate moment."

Navdip Singh Judge, Flypop's chief executive said Stansted is the "perfect fit" for its future passengers.

"Flypop is focused on serving the Indian and South Asian diaspora communities living in the UK and their visiting friends and relatives, for whom London Stansted is the most convenient airport location."

Flypop is expected to launch a low-cost airline to support South Asian diaspora communities in the UK - Credit: Supplied by flypop

Flypop said it wants to expand its network to more destinations in South Asia in the future.

When the UK government's Covid-safe travel list was last updated on June 24, India was on the "red" travel list.

Anyone returning to England from India must quarantine in an approved hotel and take two coronavirus tests.

Play's inaugural flight from Stansted to Reykjavik launched on June 24.

Birgir Jónsson, Play CEO, added: "We’re so excited to be taking our bright red plane to the skies.

"I am incredibly proud of my colleagues, all of whom have played an integral role in launching the airline.

“It’s great to see the crew wearing Play's new uniform, which encompass our core values: simplicity, playfulness, competitiveness, equality and on-time performance."

Play ran its first flight from Stansted to Reykjavik, Iceland on June 24 - Credit: Supplied by PLAY

Steve Griffiths said: "We wish Play every success with these great value and convenient flights which will I’m sure prove to be very popular with passengers from London and East of England wishing to fly from their local airport.”

Iceland is on the UK's "green" Covid-safe travel list.