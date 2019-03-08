Leisure centre to undergo £70,000 upgrade

Lord Butler Centre, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

A leisure centre in Saffron Walden is set to undergo a £70,000 makeover.

The Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre, operated by 1Life, in Peaslands Road, is set for a "significant programme of investment" to upgrade the facility.

More than £70,000 is being spent on replacing the sauna and steam room, upgrading the café and reception area as well installing new gym equipment, a group exercise Les Mills virtual offering and introducing racquet sports.

Beckie Reynolds, contract manager at Lord Butler, said: "The team here at Lord Butler are incredibly proud to work at the fitness and leisure centre. We offer the community something unique and aren't simply a cookie-cutter gym offering. We host more than 50 different group exercise classes each week, attended by all ages and abilities.

"We deliver 112 swimming sessions each week and run a hugely popular swimming lesson programme - swim school. It's fair to say that most people who have grown up in the town have learnt to swim with us."

The upgrade will also see MyZone technology installed and offer MyZone belts to users which enable people to track and monitor their heart rate.

Ms Reynolds added: "We cater for people of all ages from newborns to retirees and there's always something for everyone. Our squash, tennis and badminton courts continue to be popular, which is why we have also added these facilities into the membership, enabling more local people to enjoy the health benefits of sport and physical activity."

All the works on the Leisure and Fitness Centre are expected to be completed by the end of July. The centre will host a family fun and open day on July 28 to celebrate the investment and showcase the changes.

For more information about Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre, operated by 1Life visit www.1life.co.uk.