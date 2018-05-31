Lord David Owen in town today

A local meeting with Lord David Owen will take place today, January 29 from 7.30pm.

The Global Britain event, which will take place at the Boatman Centre at the Saffron Walden County High School, is designed to revive the interest in the local United Nations Association (UNA).

David Barr, UNA UK member since 1980 and headteacher from Hadstock, said the association has been present in Saffron Walden, together with the preceding League of Nations, since 1920.

Nigel Weaver, Lord David Owen's spokesman, said: "The title 'Global Britain' was mooted last September when Lord Owen's visit to Saffron Walden was first arranged, and a UNA report of this title had recently been published.

"Subsequently, when the talk was moved to this year, the title remained. It is sufficiently broad to be freely interpreted, and that is intentional, as we hope Lord Owen will range topically over whatever issues he thinks are important on the day."

The event will see a focus on international affairs and Britain's role in the world, particularly in the in the era following US president Donald Trump and Brexit.

Lord Owen was an MP and the UK's Foreign Secretary during the 1970s. He has taken an active interest in international affairs, having also been a EU peace negotiator in the Balkans in the 1990s.

Lord Owen has written over a dozen books. His two latest works ('In Sickness and in Power' and 'Hubris; the road to Donald Trump') reflect his interest in the mental and physical health of world politicians and in particular how far hubris may affect outcomes.

Using his expertise as a doctor, he concluded that there is "compelling evidence that the course of history has been changed by the ill health of world leaders".

Copies of some of Lord Owen's books will be available from Hart's Books at the event. There is an opportunity for purchasers to meet the author. There is free entry to the event.

For further information about this event, or to find out more about future lectures, please email david.barrs@live.com.