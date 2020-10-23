Advanced search

Video

Lorry swerves into cars, narrowly missing petrol station in Duxford

PUBLISHED: 10:28 23 October 2020

One of the phone and internet boxes which have been destroyed by the lorry. Photo: Spotted in Duxford.

One of the phone and internet boxes which have been destroyed by the lorry. Photo: Spotted in Duxford.

Spotted in Duxford

A lorry hit two cars before narrowly missing a petrol station on A505 at Duxford.

Dash cam footage shows the lorry swerving into oncoming traffic. Credits: Spotted in Duxford.Dash cam footage shows the lorry swerving into oncoming traffic. Credits: Spotted in Duxford.

Footage shows the lorry swerving across the oncoming traffic, before it ended up in a ditch in woodland.

Phones and internet have been down out across the Heathfield estate since the incident, because the lorry damaged the telecommunications green boxes.

The lights at the petrol station, located near the Imperial War Museum, can be seen going out as the HGV comes off the road.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at just after 4.15pm on Friday, October 16 to reports of collision involving a lorry and two cars in Royston Road, Duxford. The lorry then careered into a ditch causing damage to a number of telegraph poles. Officers attended and the road was closed while the lorry was recovered. No one was injured as a result.”

Dash cam footage shows the lorry swerving into oncoming traffic. Credits: Spotted in Duxford.Dash cam footage shows the lorry swerving into oncoming traffic. Credits: Spotted in Duxford.

According to reports on social media, the driver had passed out behind the wheel after choking on food. This has not been confirmed by Cambridgeshire police, who have no records indicating the driver was choking at the time. No arrests have been made.

Openreach said the lorry destroyed two of their roadside boxes, and they need to be completely replaced. The work has been scheduled to take place today (Friday, October 23).

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Two of our roadside cabinets were completely destroyed here, and we understand how frustrating that must be for people living nearby.

“Our engineers are ready to carry out the repair work on Friday, and they’ll get people re-connected as quickly as possible.”

A man who works at the petrol station said: “When the lorry crashed, there was a very loud noise. Suddenly, the power was gone and 10 minutes later it came back but the phone and internet box was broken.

“I saw the driver and he was alright. He said to me he couldn’t control the lorry.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Lorry swerves into cars, narrowly missing petrol station in Duxford

One of the phone and internet boxes which have been destroyed by the lorry. Photo: Spotted in Duxford.

Radwinter students sell out of cream teas in record time, and raise Macmillan cash

Students at Radwinter Primary School with their take away cream teas. Picture: Radwinter Primary School

Shop Local: Saffron Walden owner on her lighting and gift shop and the importance of this campaign

Wendy Howell, owner of Design Essentials in Saffron Walden. Photo: Celia Bartlett, Ailec Photography.

Shop Local: Shopping locally really does make a difference says Talents of Saffron Walden

Peter Hingston from Talents in Saffron Walden during the big clean up. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Shop Local: Saffron Walden community leaders support the campaign

Archive from June 2020: Hand sanitiser stations placed in the town by Saffron Walden BID, and a Recovery Pack for businesses. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams