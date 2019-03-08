Advanced search

Roadworks close the exit from a Saffron Walden road in one direction and a lorry unable to turn round blocks the other

PUBLISHED: 07:34 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 14 August 2019

The lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Archant

Traffic was unable to go right or left on Friday afternoon when roadworks closed a Saffron Walden road in one direction and a wedged lorry blocked the other.

The lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The lorry was unable to move, jammed up against a wall on one side and only inches from a parked car on the other.

An eyewitness said: "Traffic chaos had already been caused by the closure of Little Walden Road for roadworks at the roundabout on top of the Common. All traffic had to go down to the High Street and then come back up narrow Castle Street to get on to the Little Walden Road.

"But then, a foreign registered lorry coming into the town from the direction of Little Walden found its way blocked by the roadworks and tried to turn around. Unfortunately, it became jammed against a brick wall almost opposite the now closed Victory pub and completely blocked the road in both directions.

"So there were now two total blockages of the road within about 200 meters. The only way out was down the very narrow residential road running parallel to Little Walden Road, but this was impassable to larger vehicles. There was a massive tail-back of traffic."

The lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police attended the scene and eventually the lorry was freed.

