Lorry driver reported for drug driving after M11 crash
PUBLISHED: 16:56 27 January 2019
Archant
A man has been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving whilst unfit through drugs following a collision on the M11 on Friday, January 26.
Essex Police said the lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romania, has been “reported for process”.
Police received reports around 5.20am that a white Mercedes lorry had been in collision with a grey Volvo lorry between junctions seven and eight on the northbound carriageway.
The Volvo had stopped after it had been involved in a non-injury collision with a black Ford Galaxy car.
Whilst the lorry driver requested assistance, a white Mercedes lorry collided with the Volvo.
Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Milton Keynes, was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.
The Volvo lorry driver was arrested at the scene and following enquiries was later reported for driving without due care and attention and driving whilst unfit through drugs.