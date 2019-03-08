Love Island star talks about snacks, making friends and his future after leaving show

A former builder and car salesman from Radwinter has appeared on one of the most talked about television series in years.

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains, 22, spoke to the Reporter about his stint on Love Island - the ITV show where singletons live in a Majorca villa - with the aim to find love while the risk of being 'dumped' from the show looms over them.

George did not apply for the show and was working for his dad's construction company as a builder when ITV approached him. In fact, he had only seen a handful of episodes and his mum was a bigger fan than him.

He admits to being "so nervous" before making his debut with several other boys, who were sent in to test already formed relationships by staying in a second villa with the girls.

George, who spent 11 days on the show and was voted off last week, said: "I really enjoyed it. I made friends for life in there. The time in there is a lot different. A day feels like a week."

He accepts that some viewers will mostly remember him for asking Lucie Donlan, with whom he coupled up, about her favourite snack. He hasn't watched the show back but his friends have filled him in what was aired.

"I don't think who I am really came across. I came across as quite shy and timid, I didn't get to show my true personality," he says.

However, it's not all bad. Thanks to his 'snack-chat' several sweet companies have contacted him, with one chocolate firm sending him free products and Walkers Crisps sharing one of his posts on social media.

'Gary Linekar should watch out', he jokes.

He is not going back to the building site for now, adding that he is not sure what his colleagues, who are avid fans of the show, would think of his appearance.

"People on building sites actually love Love Island. You think it would be the last place where people would watch the show," he says.

At the moment he is busy with media appearances and pursuing a modelling career, hoping that he will be able to save money and start working in property development.

As to what his mum and dad, Amanda and Rob, thought of the show, George says: "They were really proud of me. They said I didn't make a fool of myself."