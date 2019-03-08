Advanced search

Castle's rescued deer is a record-breaker!

PUBLISHED: 14:28 24 May 2019

Lupin the fallow deer will be celebrating her 25th birthday on June 1. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lupin the fallow deer will be celebrating her 25th birthday on June 1. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A fallow deer, believed to be the oldest of her kind living in captivity, will celebrate her 25th birthday on June 1 at Mountfitchet Castle, in Stansted.

Lupin was found 25 years ago injured on an Essex road after a car had collided with her and her twin, who was found dead beside her.

Luckily, the castle's owner - Alan Goldsmith - was the first to come across her lying unconscious in the middle of the road on his way home and brought her back to Mountfitchet Castle where she received veterinary care.

The castle staff then looked after her and she now still lives with the other rescued deer enjoying the freedom of the 10 acres of the medieval castle and Norman village.

Fallow deer in the wild only live to an average age of 15.

A spokesman for the castle said: "Let's wish her many more years to come of good health and care and continuing enjoyment for her and the castle visitors alike.

