GCSE results 2020: Linton Village College students praised for their resilience

PUBLISHED: 12:53 20 August 2020

Left to right: LVC students Olivia Clarke, Zoe Clapham and Olivia Marshall are going to study at Hills Road Sixth Form College. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College,

Supplied by Linton Village College

Year 11 students from Linton Village College have been praised for their resilience in light of this year’s coronavirus impact on teaching and exams.

Sam Norris will continue his studies in motor mechanics at Cambridge Regional College and is preparing to speak at a neuro conference in October. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College.Sam Norris will continue his studies in motor mechanics at Cambridge Regional College and is preparing to speak at a neuro conference in October. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College.

This year’s GCSE exams were replaced by a Centre Assessed Grade process where teachers estimated the grades students would have achieved had they sat the exams. Subject rankings of predicted grades were then scrutinised and moderated by subject teams and senior leaders.

LVC principal Mrs Marsh said: “Now, more than ever, it is important to recognise and celebrate students’ broad educational and personal achievements. I am proud of LVC students’ stoicism and resilience as their time at LVC ended prematurely. There are many examples of students who have shown exceptional determination, compassion and drive during these challenging times.”

Student Charlie Walker made daily trips using his modified bike trailer to deliver essential groceries to vulnerable village residents during lockdown. Charlie is moving on to study a level three diploma in sport at Cambridge Regional College.

Sam Norris, who was the victim of a serious motorbike accident a year ago, at the time of lockdown was making “amazing strides” to sit all of his GCSE exams. Sam will continue his studies in motor mechanics at Cambridge Regional College and is preparing to speak at a neuro conference in October.

Charlie Walker made daily trips during lockdown using his modified bike trailer, to deliver essential groceries to vulnerable village residents. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College.Charlie Walker made daily trips during lockdown using his modified bike trailer, to deliver essential groceries to vulnerable village residents. Photo: Supplied by Linton Village College.

Cleo Gillibrand demonstrated completed extensive numbers of online learning modules. She is looking forward to joining Hills Road Sixth Form College to study biology, chemistry and geography.

James Gant’s technical contribution to the LVC community has been described as “exceptional”. James will continue his love of technical theatre at West Suffolk College, where he will study production arts.

A spokesperson for LVC said: “There are many other Linton Village College students that have been equally impressive with their hard work, fortitude and grit. All have been a delight to watch grow into exceptional young people during their time at the college. We wish them every success in the next step of their education, careers and lives.”

