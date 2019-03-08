Advanced search

Fire crews called to two-vehicle crash on M11

PUBLISHED: 11:28 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 14 March 2019

Tailbacks on the M11 following a two-vehicle crash. Photo: Georgia Hingston/Archant

Firefighters released one casualty trapped in their vehicle following a collision on the M11 today (March 14).

Firefighters from Stansted, Harlow and Lougton were called to the two-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway between junction 7 for Harlow and junction 8 for Stansted Airport at 10.23am.

Fire crews worked with paramedics to help release one casualty trapped in their vehicle.

The casualty was released by 10.50am and left in the care of the ambulance service.

