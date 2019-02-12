Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

M11 reopens following two serious collisions

PUBLISHED: 10:55 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 14 February 2019

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

The M11 has reopened between Stansted Airport and Harlow following a serious collision.

Police are appealing for information following two separate collisions on the southbound stretch of the M11.

A silver Peugeot 206 left the road between on the southbound carriageway between junctions seven and six shortly at around 7.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The driver, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-threatening injuries and a passenger, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Three other people have also been treated for injuries which are not believed to be as serious.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need to speak to anyone who saw a silver Peugeot 206 in the moments before the collision or has dash cam footage to call us on 101 quoting incident 1039 of February 13.”

Police were then alerted to a second collision on the same carriageway between junctions eight and seven at around 9.50pm.

Five vehicles were involved, including two lorries and a car.

A spokesman for Essex Fire said crews were called to the scene at 10pm.

“On arrival firefighters reported that three vehicles were involved, including two HGVs,” the spokesman said. “One person was trapped inside their vehicle and firefighters worked to release him by 10.30pm.

“The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The driver of the car has been treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

A lorry driver, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is currently in custody.

The spokesman added: “If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage on it please call us on 101 quoting incident 1237 of February 13.

“If you have information about either incident you can also e-mail collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

The M11 southbound between Stansted, at junction 8, and Hastingwood, at junction 7, remains closed this morning (Thursday), while police investigators remain at the scene. There are long queues leading up to the closure.

Most Read

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.

Father and daughter build Lego model of Saffron Walden’s market square

Matilda Webb, who built the model of the Market Square in Saffron Walden with her father, Andrew.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Disruption to train services due to trespass incident

Disruption to Greater Anglia services.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

M11 reopens following two serious collisions

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Care home plan unveiled for Homebase site in Saffron Walden

Artist impression of the care home which is proposed to replace Homebase in Saffron Walden.

M11 closed following two serious collisions

The M11 has been closed following two collisions last night (Wednesday). Picture: STOCK IMAGE

Fun ideas to keep you entertained this half-term

Family fun at The Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Primary school praised by government minister for “high standards”

Great Dunmow Primary School received praise for its
Drive 24