M11 reopens following two serious collisions

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

The M11 has reopened between Stansted Airport and Harlow following a serious collision.

Police are appealing for information following two separate collisions on the southbound stretch of the M11.

A silver Peugeot 206 left the road between on the southbound carriageway between junctions seven and six shortly at around 7.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The driver, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-threatening injuries and a passenger, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Three other people have also been treated for injuries which are not believed to be as serious.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need to speak to anyone who saw a silver Peugeot 206 in the moments before the collision or has dash cam footage to call us on 101 quoting incident 1039 of February 13.”

Police were then alerted to a second collision on the same carriageway between junctions eight and seven at around 9.50pm.

Five vehicles were involved, including two lorries and a car.

A spokesman for Essex Fire said crews were called to the scene at 10pm.

“On arrival firefighters reported that three vehicles were involved, including two HGVs,” the spokesman said. “One person was trapped inside their vehicle and firefighters worked to release him by 10.30pm.

“The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The driver of the car has been treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

A lorry driver, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is currently in custody.

The spokesman added: “If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage on it please call us on 101 quoting incident 1237 of February 13.

“If you have information about either incident you can also e-mail collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

The M11 southbound between Stansted, at junction 8, and Hastingwood, at junction 7, remains closed this morning (Thursday), while police investigators remain at the scene. There are long queues leading up to the closure.