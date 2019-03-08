Advanced search

Delays on M11 as air ambulance lands for ‘medical emergency’

PUBLISHED: 10:04 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 12 March 2019

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Two lanes are closed on the M11 southbound between junction 8 for Stansted Airport and junction 7 for Harlow due to a ‘medical emergency’.

An air ambulance has landed next to the carriageway and two lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway due to the incident.

Highways England says the incident is being treated as a medical emergency.

There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic and normal traffic conditions are expected by 11.30am.

