School identifies young carers through funky socks

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:26 PM March 19, 2021   
Magna Carta Academy Stansted marks the 2021 Essex Young Carers Action Day with funky socks for young carers

Magna Carta Academy Stansted marks the 2021 Essex Young Carers Action Day with funky socks for young carers - Credit: Supplied by Kelly Clark

A school has identified more young carers among its children by encouraging them to wear funky socks. 

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted took part in the annual Young Carers Action Day. 

The event raises awareness of what a young carer is and helps children, their families and teachers to establish who may be unknowingly holding a caring role. 

Pupils were encouraged to wear funky socks for a day, highlighting the message that although you cannot see them, they are there. 

Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “We take part in this event because it is a way of highlighting to our pupils and families that they may in fact be young carers, without knowing it. We have taken part in this event before and, every time, it has led to us identifying more young carers. 

“Once identified, we can refer them to organisations who can provide support for them and for their families.” 

