Stansted school receives glowing report from inspectors

Stansted-based Magna Carta Primary Academy was rated 'good' for overall effectiveness by Ofsted inspectors.

And the primary school received 'outstanding' grades for the personal development, behaviour and welfare of children, as well as for early years provision and effectiveness of learning and management.

Marios Solomonides, head teacher, said: "I am pleased the inspector saw that our pupils get off to a flying start. This is testament to the hard work of the entire school community, including pupils, parents, volunteers, as well as staff.

"This is truly a terrific place for children to come to school," he added.

The school was rated 'good' for quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and outcomes for pupils.

The Ofsted report read: "Leaders, including those responsible for governance, have very high aspirations for what pupils can achieve.

"The local governing body and the trust expect all pupils to excel. They set leaders the challenge of maximising each pupil's progress".

The school was also praised for the pupils' kindness towards others, which is supported by leaders. According to the report, diversity and respect are promoted in the institution, with difference-related posters being circulated and teaching resources carefully selected in this sense.

"All pupils who responded to Ofsted's survey of their views agree, and almost all strongly agree, that the school encourages them to respect people from other backgrounds and to treat everyone equally," the report stated.

Only a small proportion of pupils with special needs or disabilities and disadvantaged pupils (needing governmental funding or originating from care or adoption backgrounds) was reported. However, they are overall 'thoughtfully considered' on an individual basis to ensure progress.

Pupils from ethnic minority groups and who do not have English as their first language were reported as similar proportions to the national average.

The report did note, however, that there was a need for improvement in the mathematics and in writing depth.

The school opened in 2016 and has been based in a new building since September last year with Reception, Year 1 and 2 pupils.