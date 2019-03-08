Advanced search

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

PUBLISHED: 07:51 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 28 October 2019

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Archant

A man has admitted dangerous driving following an incident on the M11 where a car was seen driving along the hard shoulder before colliding with another vehicle.

It was reported a silver BMW convertible had been seen driving along the hard shoulder on the northbound carriageway between Harlow and Stansted at around 2pm on Sunday, May 19, before colliding with a Mini.

The driver of the BMW, 35-year-old Naizaur Rahman, from Eversleigh Road, London E6, was arrested.

He was later summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in September and admitted dangerous driving at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 21.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on November 4.

