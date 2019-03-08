Man arrested after hoax bomb threat on M11 coach

Hoax bomb threat on coach on M11. Picture: COLIN SHEAD Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat on a coach travelling on the M11.

The 20-year-old man alleged to have a bomb while on the coach travelling between Stansted and London.

He was arrested after passengers raised concerns to the driver, who stopped and called police.

Essex Police say they are not treating it as a terror related incident and the man remains in custody.

The M11 was closed in both directions between junction 7 for Harlow and junction 8 for Stansted Airport for more than five hours this morning (March 20) as police dealt with the incident.