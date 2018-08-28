Man arrested after M11 crash near Stansted

Crash involving two lorries and car on M11 northbound near Stansted. Picture: DOMINIC LITTLER Archant

Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage following a collision on the M11 today.

A man has been taking to hospital with serious injuries after two lorries and a car collided on the M11 northbound between junction 7 and junction 8 at 5.20am.

Police have arrested a man at the scene and he has been taken to custody for questioning.

The road continues to remain closed as police manage the incident.

If you have any information, call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 103 of January 25 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.