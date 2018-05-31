Man arrested following car theft reports

Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles and possession of an offensive weapon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The arrest follows reports from Dunmow residents this morning.

Colin Cox, Braintree and Uttlesford community policing team inspector, said: "Massive thank you to the vigilant residents of Dunmow in the early hours of this morning and officers from the local policing team.

"Following a few recent reports regarding thefts from motor vehicles in the area, officers responding to calls from local residents arrested a 23-year-old male.

"At this stage he has been arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

"Enquires are being progressed this morning and the male is currently enjoying one of our special en-suite rooms."

If you have any further information about the incidents, call Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.