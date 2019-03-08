Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A motorist was arrested following a collision on the M11 on Sunday.

The 50-year-old man, from Basildon, was involved in a collision between two vehicles on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8, at Stansted, and 7, at Hastingwood.

He was taken to hospital from the scene because of his injuries, but police received reports of hospital staff being abused and an officer assaulted.

The man remains in custody on suspicion of driving while unfit through alcohol and drugs, failing to provide a sample upon request, careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and causing alarm and distress.

A woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries but is no longer regarded as serious.

If you have any information about the incident, call Chigwell Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1130. Information can be reported at www.essex.police.uk and footage can be submitted at http://saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next.