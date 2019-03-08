Man arrested near Stansted Airport on suspicion of drug and driving offences

Essex Police. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING Archant

A man has been arrested after he was seen driving dangerously near Stansted Airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mercedes A150 was seen driving dangerously in Thremnall Avenue, near Stansted Airport, shortly after 1pm on Saturday, April 20.

It was then in collision with a Citroen before stopping in the car park of McDonald's near the airport, where the driver ran off.

He was arrested and a quantity of cash and suspected drugs were found in the Mercedes.

The 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, failing to stop after an accident, failing to stop when directed, and possession of articles for use in fraud.

He is currently in custody for questioning.

Witnesses who saw a Mercedes A150 being driven in the area at the time and any drivers with dash cam footage are asked to call Braintree CID on 101.