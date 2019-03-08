Man arrested on M11 coach released without charge

Police were called to reports of 'hoax bomb threat' on coach on M11. Picture: COLIN SHEAD Archant

No further action will be taken against a man who was arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats on a coach travelling on the M11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called around 1.45am yesterday (March 20) with concerns around the behaviour of a passenger travelling on a coach between Stansted Airport and London on the M11.

The driver stopped the coach southbound between junction seven and eight and called police.

Officers responded quickly to the report, closing the road and putting diversions in place to ensure members of the public were kept safe, whilst they worked to establish the circumstances and deal with the incident.

Following enquiries, police have established no offences were committed and the 20-year-old man from Middlesex was released without charge.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Wells said: “I would like to commend the passengers and the driver for their actions and thank them for their bravery.

“We understand the man’s behaviour gave cause for concern and the passengers did the right thing by raising this to the driver, who was then able to stop the coach and report this to police.

“The driver stayed calm and relayed as much information as possible to us, so that we could assess the situation and take the best course of action.

“He did this when he understandably thought there was a real possibility of a threat to not only his life, but also his passengers and other road users too.

“We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant for anything that seems out of place or unusual, report anything that doesn’t feel right and let us make the decision on whether what you have seen is important.

“In an emergency, always dial 999.”