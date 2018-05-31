Advanced search

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

PUBLISHED: 11:03 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 23 December 2019

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Police have confirmed that a man arrested in Wendens Ambo on suspicion of terrorism offences has been released without charge.

A 42-year-old man, who was arrested on August 30, was released from custody without charge on September 5.

The man was detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TACT) and taken to a police station in London.

The Metropolitan Police had initially said the man had been released "under investigation", but, on Friday, confirmed that under the terms of TACT, people can only be charged or released without charge.

The arrest was made by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit following suspicions over making threats to kill.

A warrant of further detention was granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court, meaning the man could have been detained until September 6.

A search was carried out at a residential address in Wendens Ambo, with a road cordoned off for a period of several days while forensic teams moved in.

