Man charged after basketball court incident

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 May 2020

Archant

An 18-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court.

The charge happened following reports that two boys were assaulted and threatened with a knife at a basketball court in Stansted.

Ethan Prime, 18, of Sunnyside, Stansted, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 15. He has been charged with two counts of assault by beating, possession of a knife, sending a threatening message, as well as threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

It follows reports that at around 7.50pm on Monday, February 17, a boy aged 15, and a man aged 18, were approached, assaulted and threatened at the courts off The Green.

Essex Police said they made an arrest the next day.

