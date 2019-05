Man charged after racially abusing woman in Saffron Walden

Police were called to reports of a woman being racially abused on the common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Police were called to reports of a woman being racially abused on the common in Saffron Walden yesterday (May 5).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended the incident around 2pm and arrested a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The 60-year-old man from Newmarket was today (May 6) charged with a racially aggravated public order offence and bailed to attend court next month.