Man charged with murder of Wimbish woman appears in court

A police car is guarding an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. ANDRA MACIUCA

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Tye Green, Wimbish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This comes after Mark Jozunas, 49, of Tye Green, Wimbish was arrested on Sunday, March 1, following the death of a 78-year old woman at an address in the village.

He has now been charged with murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates court today, Tuesday, March 3.

The police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Mark Jozunas is due to appear at a pre-trial preparation hearing on April 21 at Chelmsford Magistrates Court. A provisional date for his appearance at the Chelmsford Crown Court has been set for September 1.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 6.30pm on Sunday 1 March, following concern for welfare for a woman.

"Sadly, despite efforts from paramedics, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Reporter spoke to a few neighbours on the morning of Monday, March 2.

One of her neighbours, who did not want to be named, said: "My wife and I went upstairs and we couldn't believe what was happening.

"She was a lovely lady. It's a very sad day".

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said:

"She was a good friend of ours. It's very sad."

He said the victim had two hip operations, so she could not move and was bed-ridden.

Last week, on her birthday, his wife bought her a box of chocolates.

The neighbour said the victim has two sons and a daughter, and grandchildren too, but that she "didn't have a very good life" because of one of her sons and her husband, who died a few years ago.

"She has lived there for as long as I could remember. She never worked while she was here, she just looked after her children," the neighbour said, adding:

"She used to let me park my car in her driveway. She was just a lovely person, she would do anything to help. She always sent my daughter Tracy a birthday card and a Christmas card every year."