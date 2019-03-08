Man charged with possession of knife after being stopped by police near Stansted Airport

Man charged with possession of knife after being stopped near Stansted Airport. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have charged a man from London with possession of a knife after a vehicle was stopped near Stansted Airport.

The 25-year-old man was charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place yesterday (March 12).

This followed a vehicle being stopped by Uttlesford police officers on the Priory Wood Roundabout near Stansted Airport on February 27.

The man is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 24.