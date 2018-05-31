Advanced search

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

PUBLISHED: 09:39 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 15 June 2020

Archant

A man who has been charged following an incident during the protests in central London on Saturday, June 13 is due to appear in court today (Monday).

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Andrew Banks, 28, of Stansted, has been charged with outraging public decency.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, June 15).

“This follows an incident where a man was seen to apparently urinate by the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer.”

PC Palmer died from wounds after stopping a terrorist carying a knife from entering the Palace of Westminster on March 22, 2017.

He was posthumously awarded the George Medal, the second highest award for heroism.

