Man due to appear in court after 'threatening and abusing' woman in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 13:14 09 May 2019
Archant
Terry Ralph from Newmarket is due to appear in court next month after a woman was allegedly racially abused and threatened in Saffron Walden.
Police have charged Ralph, 59, of Howard de Walden Way, with racially aggravated harassment and threatening behaviour following reports a woman was abused on Sunday (May 5).
Officers received reports that a woman was approached in Common Hill and threatened at around 2pm.
Ralph is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 4.