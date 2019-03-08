Advanced search

Man due to appear in court after 'threatening and abusing' woman in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:14 09 May 2019

Colchester Magistrates Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Colchester Magistrates Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Archant

Terry Ralph from Newmarket is due to appear in court next month after a woman was allegedly racially abused and threatened in Saffron Walden.

Police have charged Ralph, 59, of Howard de Walden Way, with racially aggravated harassment and threatening behaviour following reports a woman was abused on Sunday (May 5).

Officers received reports that a woman was approached in Common Hill and threatened at around 2pm.

Ralph is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 4.

