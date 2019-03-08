Advanced search

Man fined after being found drunk in charge of car in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:24 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 02 April 2019

The man was arrested at the Common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The man was arrested at the Common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A man who was arrested in Saffron Walden during Essex Police’s anti-drink and drug driving campaign last summer has been convicted.

A total of 205 people were arrested during the campaign which aimed to highlight how alcohol and drugs can impair your reactions when driving.

Martin Flannigan, 32, of Redmire Drive, Consett, County Durham was arrested at 3.59am on July 12 at The Common in Saffron Walden.

He pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol level on August 14 last year and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday (April 1) for trial.

He was found guilty and disqualified from driving for 21 days, fined £800 and ordered to pay £620 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

