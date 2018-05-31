'Reckless' motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A "reckless" motorist who was spotted undertaking cars using the hard shoulder on the M11 was handed a suspended sentence for dangerous driving.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nizaur Rahman, 35, of Eversleigh Road, London, was spotted driving his car at speed on the hard shoulder between junctions seven and eight towards Stansted at around 2.15pm on May 19.

He undertook traffic in his BMW convertible 320i while on the M11 hard shoulder, before pulling into the carriageway and hitting another car.

Upon approaching a red Seat which had broken down on the hard shoulder, he rejoined the carriageway and hit a black Mini One, which spun several times before stopping in the first lane. The Mini consequently had extensive damage to its rear.

When police arrived at the scene and arrested Rahman, he said he had only been driving on the hard shoulder to turn his Bluetooth off, and that if he had not moved into the carriageway, he would have collided with the Seat.

Dash cam footage from a witness showed his car driving on the hard shoulder, undertaking vehicles on the carriageway, before swerving onto the carriageway to avoid another vehicle on the hard shoulder before colliding with the Mini.

Appearing on December 5 at Chelmsford Crown Court, Rahman admitted to dangerous driving and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year and a half. He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Investigating officer PC Ivor Stephenson, from Chigwell roads policing unit, said: "Nizaur Rahman's actions were completely reckless.

"He had claimed he was only on the hard shoulder to turn off his bluetooth. The safest way to have done this was to pull over and do this while stationary.

"This case highlights how dangerous it can be to have distractions in your car while you're driving.

"The collision with the Mini took place at speed and caused a significant amount of damage. It is extremely fortunate no one was seriously injured or even killed.

"Rahman has now been banned from the road and I hope he uses this to reflect on his actions."