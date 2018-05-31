Man has 'three-figure sum' stolen during suspected distraction theft

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore. PA Archive/PA Images

An elderly man fell victim to a suspected distraction theft when he had a three-figure sum of cash stolen while being hugged by a woman in a car park in Saffron Walden.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place at Waitrose, in Hill Street, on November 5 between 2.30-3pm.

The 88-year-old man was approached in his vehicle by a woman, described as white with black shoulder-length hair, who was carrying a blue clipboard.

The man wound down his window and the woman placed the clipboard on his steering wheel and began drawing on it.

The victim was confused and believed that she was asking for charitable donations, so he gave her a £5 note.

In response the woman cuddled him for about a minute before leaving the scene.

The man only realised after finishing his shop in Waitrose that a three-figure sum of cash was missing from his pocket.

Investigating officer PC Luke Wilkinson, of Uttlesford's local policing team, said: "We understand that the woman may be claiming to be working on behalf of a children's charity and we would like to hear from anyone who has been approached by her or who has information."

Anyone with information is asked to call Uttlesford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/176312/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.