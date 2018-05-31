Advanced search

Local Recall

Man has 'three-figure sum' stolen during suspected distraction theft

PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 18 November 2019

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

PA Archive/PA Images

An elderly man fell victim to a suspected distraction theft when he had a three-figure sum of cash stolen while being hugged by a woman in a car park in Saffron Walden.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place at Waitrose, in Hill Street, on November 5 between 2.30-3pm.

The 88-year-old man was approached in his vehicle by a woman, described as white with black shoulder-length hair, who was carrying a blue clipboard.

The man wound down his window and the woman placed the clipboard on his steering wheel and began drawing on it.

The victim was confused and believed that she was asking for charitable donations, so he gave her a £5 note.

In response the woman cuddled him for about a minute before leaving the scene.

The man only realised after finishing his shop in Waitrose that a three-figure sum of cash was missing from his pocket.

Investigating officer PC Luke Wilkinson, of Uttlesford's local policing team, said: "We understand that the woman may be claiming to be working on behalf of a children's charity and we would like to hear from anyone who has been approached by her or who has information."

Anyone with information is asked to call Uttlesford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/176312/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal as cyclist is ‘shot with ball bearing’ in Elmdon

A cyclist was reportedly hit with a ball bearing.

Man has ‘three-figure sum’ stolen during suspected distraction theft

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

Final approval given to plans for development in Linton

Plans for 55 homes in Linton were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Former PE teacher loses more than nine stone and raises thousands of pounds

Before and after: David Manson lost more than nine stone after his brothers died from bowel cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police appeal as cyclist is ‘shot with ball bearing’ in Elmdon

A cyclist was reportedly hit with a ball bearing.

Man has ‘three-figure sum’ stolen during suspected distraction theft

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

Final approval given to plans for development in Linton

Plans for 55 homes in Linton were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Former PE teacher loses more than nine stone and raises thousands of pounds

Before and after: David Manson lost more than nine stone after his brothers died from bowel cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffon Walden quintet star as Cambridgeshire youngsters lose narrow contest with Cambridge University

Man has ‘three-figure sum’ stolen during suspected distraction theft

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

Saffron Seals honours young swim stars after successful club championship meeting

Saffron Seals Swimming Club enjoyed a hugely successful club championships.

Final approval given to plans for development in Linton

Plans for 55 homes in Linton were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hospice to extend bereavement service for young people in Essex

(L-R) Carolanne Brannan and Joanne Feld. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24