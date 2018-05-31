Advanced search

Man hospitalised following 'chemical spill' in Linton

PUBLISHED: 16:09 04 December 2019

More than a dozen crews have been called to the scene.

Archant

A man was taken to hospital after reports of a chemical spillage in Linton today (Wednesday).

More than a dozen fire crews were called to a premises in Cambridge Road at about 12.30pm amid reports of a spillage.

More than a dozen crews attended the scene, including pumps from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston, and St Neots, alongside colleagues from Holbrook, Clare, Haverhill, Ixworth, and Newmarket, from Suffolk.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a male casualty being treated by ambulance staff after a small chemical spillage. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Working with on-site staff crews isolated the spillage and made sure it was captured by the internal drainage system."

The crews left the scene by 2.45pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent an ambulance and ambulance officer to Linton shortly after 12.20pm following reports that a man had suffered injuries.

"Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting him to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."

It is understood the man's injuries were not serious.

