Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station

PUBLISHED: 14:01 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 08 July 2019

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

Police are investigating a robbery near Audley End railway station in which a man was forced to the ground and stamped on.

The man, understood to be in his 20s, had £90 in cash stolen and was assaulted when the perpetrator, a man, stamped on his back after forcing him to the ground, on June 30. The robber then made off on a motorbike.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, but we believe this may be a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/103945/19."

