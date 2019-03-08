Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station
PUBLISHED: 14:01 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 08 July 2019
Police are investigating a robbery near Audley End railway station in which a man was forced to the ground and stamped on.
The man, understood to be in his 20s, had £90 in cash stolen and was assaulted when the perpetrator, a man, stamped on his back after forcing him to the ground, on June 30. The robber then made off on a motorbike.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, but we believe this may be a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/103945/19."