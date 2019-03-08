Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE Archant

Police are investigating a robbery near Audley End railway station in which a man was forced to the ground and stamped on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The man, understood to be in his 20s, had £90 in cash stolen and was assaulted when the perpetrator, a man, stamped on his back after forcing him to the ground, on June 30. The robber then made off on a motorbike.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, but we believe this may be a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/103945/19."