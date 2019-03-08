Advanced search

Local Recall

Man in hospital with 'serious' head and chest injuries following assault in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 31 October 2019

The scene on Hunters Way. Photo: ARCHANT

The scene on Hunters Way. Photo: ARCHANT

Archant

Police were called to a Saffron Walden house yesterday (October 30) following reports of an assault.

Officers were called at about 7.45pm to a house in Hunters Way, off Rowntree Way.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that a man was assaulted by other men following a disturbance.

"The victim suffered serious chest and head injuries and remains in hospital. The men left the scene and our enquiries are ongoing."

A police cordon remained in place outside a house in Hunters Way today (October 31).

A member of the public said officers were seen standing at the cordon at about 8.30am today. A police car could be seen later in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101.

Most Read

Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Man in hospital with ‘serious’ head and chest injuries following assault in Saffron Walden

The scene on Hunters Way. Photo: ARCHANT

Moped rider’s frustration as vehicle is stolen from station

The area where motorbikes and scooters are usually parked at the Audley End train station. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Thousands of trees and shrubs ‘to be planted by Christmas’

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Man in hospital with ‘serious’ head and chest injuries following assault in Saffron Walden

The scene on Hunters Way. Photo: ARCHANT

Moped rider’s frustration as vehicle is stolen from station

The area where motorbikes and scooters are usually parked at the Audley End train station. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Thousands of trees and shrubs ‘to be planted by Christmas’

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Man in hospital with ‘serious’ head and chest injuries following assault in Saffron Walden

The scene on Hunters Way. Photo: ARCHANT

Bloods seek Vase boost after first league loss

Jack Leachman of Saffron Walden scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Moped rider’s frustration as vehicle is stolen from station

The area where motorbikes and scooters are usually parked at the Audley End train station. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

‘Somehow I have got to keep these children safe,’: Head teacher speaks out as school steps up road safety campaign

Clare Griffiths, head teacher Dunmow St Mary's Primary School. Picture: TERI PENGILLEY

Plan for caravan pitches in Broxted turned down by district over noise concerns

An application for two residential caravan pitches and two touring pitches, near the Prince of Whales pub in Broxted, has been rejected by UDC. Picture: GreenPlanningStudio
Drive 24