Man in hospital with 'serious' head and chest injuries following assault in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 31 October 2019
Archant
Police were called to a Saffron Walden house yesterday (October 30) following reports of an assault.
Officers were called at about 7.45pm to a house in Hunters Way, off Rowntree Way.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that a man was assaulted by other men following a disturbance.
"The victim suffered serious chest and head injuries and remains in hospital. The men left the scene and our enquiries are ongoing."
A police cordon remained in place outside a house in Hunters Way today (October 31).
A member of the public said officers were seen standing at the cordon at about 8.30am today. A police car could be seen later in the morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101.
