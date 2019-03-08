Man in hospital with 'serious' head and chest injuries following assault in Saffron Walden

Police were called to a Saffron Walden house yesterday (October 30) following reports of an assault.

Officers were called at about 7.45pm to a house in Hunters Way, off Rowntree Way.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that a man was assaulted by other men following a disturbance.

"The victim suffered serious chest and head injuries and remains in hospital. The men left the scene and our enquiries are ongoing."

A police cordon remained in place outside a house in Hunters Way today (October 31).

A member of the public said officers were seen standing at the cordon at about 8.30am today. A police car could be seen later in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101.