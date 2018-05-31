Advanced search

Man jailed after racially abusing a mother in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:58 23 June 2020

Terry Ralph, 60, of Howard de Walden Way, Newmarket, was sentenced to two years and a half for racial abuse at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, June 17. Photo: Essex Police.

Essex Police

A man has been jailed for racially abusing a mother as she walked to a fete with her two young children in Saffron Walden.

Terry Ralph, 60, of Howard de Walden Way, Newmarket, was sentenced to two years and a half for racial abuse at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, June 17.

The sentence comes after a woman who visited a fete with her children and husband was approached by Ralph on May 5, 2019, who targeted her due to her appearance.

He was then confronted by the woman’s husband and police arrived at the scene.

Ralph made further comments and this was captured on a body worn camera.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Ricketts, of Uttlesford’s Local Policing Team, said: “Ralph targeted a woman and went out of his way to racially abuse her while she was visiting a fete with her two children and her husband.

“He has shown no remorse and he was aggressive and uncooperative when he was being questioned that day.

“He intended to cause harassment to a family who were innocently out for the day.

“Ralph has also been sent to prison for other serious offences investigated by our policing partners – where he has time to consider his actions.”

Ralph was also sentenced for burglary and failing to provide a specimen, which took place in other counties. The man received convictions for breaching a suspended and failing to appear at court and has been disqualified from driving for 61 months.

The 60-year-old failed to provide a specimen for police in Newmarket on August 19, 2019 and was arrested for a burglary at Boots in Cambridge on April 22, 2020.

