Man trapped in car after two vehicles collide

Fire and rescue services were on scene. Photo: Stansted Fire Station/Facebook. Archant

A man had to be cut free from his car following a two-vehicle collision in Ugley.

Firefighters from Stansted were called to a collision involving two cars on December 18.

The incident happened in Cambridge Road, with firefighters called to release one of the drivers who was trapped in his car.

A statement released by the Stansted Fire Station read: "We attended a two-vehicle collision on Cambridge Road, Ugley, near to the Pound Lane turning.

"Using one set of cutting gear and some small tools, we released the male driver from his car and placed him in the care of the ambulance service. It is believed that his injuries were not serious.

"Unfortunately, the road was closed while we were working to free the gentleman and to make the scene safe. The police were also on scene and were arranging recovery of the vehicles involved."