Man wanted by police after theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to identify this man after a three-figure sum of DVDs were stolen from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Can you help identify this man? Police would like to speak to him about a theft from Tesco in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden.

It was reported that two men entered the supermarket on Monday, April 8, picked up DVDs totalling a three figure sum and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Robert Coello at Uttlesford's local policing team on 101, quoting reference 42/56546/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/