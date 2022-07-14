Mandatory CCTV in taxis being considered

CCTV could become mandatory in taxis in Uttlesford in a bid to safeguard children and vulnerable adults.

Uttlesford District Council is in the process of identifying whether the measures would improve the safety of local taxis or result in privacy issues.

The council’s Licensing and Environmental Health Committee approved an eight-week public consultation on the plans at a meeting on July 12.

According to the draft survey, both video and audio recording is being considered.

This comes after the Department for Transport set out a series of recommendations to local authorities aimed at protecting passengers.

Licensing officer Steven Mahoney said at the meeting: “Most of those measures have already been adhered to already, we’ve ticked most of those boxes.

“But the one we haven’t done is a consultation on the CCTV in hackney carriages and private hire.”

During the consultation period, the requirements for CCTV provision in taxis and private hire vehicles would be advertised to the public, according to Mr Mahoney.

Once the data has been gathered, the findings will be presented at a second committee meeting in October this year.

The public will be asked for their opinions on audio and video CCTV and whether they believe it will have an impact on passenger safety.

They will also be asked if they think any benefits to public safety would outweigh any adverse effects on privacy, or the costs to the drivers.

A specific set of questions will also be asked to taxi drivers responding to the survey, including on whether they already have CCTV in their vehicles and whether passengers have ever complained or made positive comments.

According to a council report, any CCTV provision would have to comply with data protection laws.