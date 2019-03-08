Manuden man denied bail after allegedly obstructing trains during climate change protest

Three people, including a man from Manuden, have been remanded in custody after denying obstructing a DLR train during a climate change protest.

Luke Watson, 29, of Manuden in Essex, Cathy Eastburn, 51, from Lambeth in south London, and Mark Ovland, 35 of Somerton in Somerset, appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on April 18 charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway.

The charges relate to their alleged involvement in obstructing trains at Canary Wharf station as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charge and all were refused bail.

The trio will next appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on May 16.