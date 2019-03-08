Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Manuden man denied bail after allegedly obstructing trains during climate change protest

PUBLISHED: 09:38 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 25 April 2019

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN

Archant

Three people, including a man from Manuden, have been remanded in custody after denying obstructing a DLR train during a climate change protest.

Luke Watson, 29, of Manuden in Essex, Cathy Eastburn, 51, from Lambeth in south London, and Mark Ovland, 35 of Somerton in Somerset, appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on April 18 charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway.

You may also want to watch:

The charges relate to their alleged involvement in obstructing trains at Canary Wharf station as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charge and all were refused bail.

The trio will next appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on May 16.

Most Read

Man wanted by police after theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to identify this man after a three-figure sum of DVDs were stolen from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Plan revealed for new cafe and playground at railway attraction

What the new cafe and playground at Audley End Miniature Railway is expected to look like. Picture: RODIC DAVIDSON ARCHITECTS

New scheme sees extra police deployed on M11 to stem rise in serious collisions

Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see more roads policing officers on the M11. Picture: SERP

Date set for Stansted Airport extraordinary meeting

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Picture gallery: Record turnout for Easter egg hunt at Bridge End Garden

Lucy Downham (6) Phoenix Wright (2) and Aurora Wright (6) enjoying the Easter sunshine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Man wanted by police after theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to identify this man after a three-figure sum of DVDs were stolen from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Plan revealed for new cafe and playground at railway attraction

What the new cafe and playground at Audley End Miniature Railway is expected to look like. Picture: RODIC DAVIDSON ARCHITECTS

New scheme sees extra police deployed on M11 to stem rise in serious collisions

Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see more roads policing officers on the M11. Picture: SERP

Date set for Stansted Airport extraordinary meeting

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Picture gallery: Record turnout for Easter egg hunt at Bridge End Garden

Lucy Downham (6) Phoenix Wright (2) and Aurora Wright (6) enjoying the Easter sunshine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Manuden man denied bail after allegedly obstructing trains during climate change protest

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN

REVIEW: Richard III at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Tom Mothersdale is a charming villain who completely gets away with it

Richard III will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Athletics: Saffron Striders to launch new 10-week course

Saffron Striders are about to launch another beginners course

Michael Morpurgo, Lucy Worsley and Sally Wainwright at Wimpole History Festival, June 20-23

Authors Lucy Worsley and Philip Ardagh. Picture: PHIL MYNOTT
Drive 24